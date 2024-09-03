ICC confirms dates for 2025 World Test Championship final

The ICC have confirmed the dates for next year's ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's.

The one-off Test will take place at the iconic London venue from 11th to 15th June 2025, with 16th June available as a reserve day if needed.

This will be the first time Lord's has hosted the World Test Championship final, with Southampton and The Oval serving as the venues for the first (2021) and second (2023) editions, won by New Zealand and Australia respectively.

The match will feature the top two sides in the standings at the conclusion of the current cycle, with Rohit Sharma's India currently leading ahead of reigning champions Australia.

However, there are still plenty of points up for grabs, with New Zealand (third), England (fourth), Sri Lanka (fifth), South Africa (sixth), and Bangladesh (seventh) all still in contention for a spot in the one-off final.

Fans will have the opportunity to register their interest in tickets for the World Test Championship final, and ICC CEO Geoff Allardice expects high demand for the eagerly awaited contest.

“The ICC World Test Championship Final has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar and we are pleased to announce the dates for the 2025 edition," Allardice said.

"It's a testament to the enduring appeal of Test cricket, which continues to captivate fans around the world. Tickets will be in high demand so I would encourage fans to register their interest now to ensure they are in with a chance of attending the Ultimate Test next year."