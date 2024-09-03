Uruguay's Luis Suarez confirms international retirement

Luis Suarez announces retirement. -AFP

In a heartfelt and emotional announcement, Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has officially retired from football on Monday.

“Friday will be my last match with my team,” Suarez said.

The 37-year-old, known for his prolific goal-scoring record, confirmed that the Uruguay’s World Cup qualifier against Paraguay scheduled on Saturday will be his last game.

Speaking in a press conference, Suarez expressed excitement on playing his last match.

"I’ve been thinking about this and analysing this. I believe this is the right time," said Suarez.

"I want to be relaxed when I play my last game with the national team. I'll be just as excited to play as I was in 2007 when I played for my national team for the first time.

Meanwhile, the former Liverpool and Barcelona forward is regarded as the all-time leading scorer with 69 goals in 142 matches.

Suarez, 37, made his debut for Uruguay against Columbia in February 2007.

During the press conference, the veteran player recalled his achievements: "That 19-year-old kid is now a veteran player, an older player - however you want to call it - with an incredible history with the national team, that will give his life for the team."

Previously in 2011, Suarez led Uruguay to victory in the Copa America in Argentina, ending up as the tournament’s second top scorer with four goals.

In addition, he scored twice against England in the 2014 World Cup.

However, he missed the knockout stages after receiving a fourth-month ban for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini in Uruguay’s final group match.

"We did go through difficult moments. There were many," Suarez said during his retirement press conference. "Personally, it was worse for me after my massive mistake in 2014. But there's nothing that I would reproach."