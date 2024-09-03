Victor Osimhen includes Chelsea, Arsenal clause in Galatasaray loan agreement

Striker faced months of exile at Napoli after being excluded from the squad. - AFP

Chelsea missed out on signing Victor Osimhen on Deadline Day but have been given renewed hope for a January move following a request from the striker.

Osimhen was the Blues' top target in the final days of the summer transfer window, but they ultimately failed to reach an agreement with the player for a transfer.

As the transfer deadline for Europe’s top leagues passed without Osimhen securing a move, the striker faced months of exile at Napoli after being excluded from the squad.

Galatasaray then came knocking, and Osimhen quickly agreed to the surprise switch, albeit with two conditions.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Osimhen now has a lower release clause in his Napoli contract, reduced from €130 million (£109.5 million) to €75 million (£63.2 million). Napoli also has the option to extend the striker’s contract until 2027 if he isn’t sold next summer.

Osimhen also requested a January break clause in his season-long loan move to Turkey, should a major European club show interest. Turkish outlet A Spor reports that the break clause can only be triggered by 10 specific clubs. Galatasaray will not be able to purchase Osimhen during his loan spell but are covering his full salary.

Turkish journalist Kagan Dursun claims that the number of clubs is eight and that Osimhen personally wrote down the names of the desired teams, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich.

Football Italia speculates that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also likely to be on the list.