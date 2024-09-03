New Zealand awards central contracts to Nathan Smith, Josh Clarkson

Nathan Smith (L) and Josh Clarkson awarded central contracts. -ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has given central contracts to all-rounders Nathan Smith and Josh Clarkson after their commendable performance in international and domestic cricket.

In this regard, Smith and Clarkson will be replacing Devon Conway and Finn Allen, who decided to leave NZC’s central contracts to focus on franchise cricket.

The top-order batter Kane Williamson not only declined the contract but also stepped down as Black Caps’ captain.

Earlier in March, Smith, 26, was awarded the Men’s Domestic Player of the Year at the NZC awards.

This was based on his performance in the Plunket Shield, finishing as the top wicket-taker with 33 at an average of 17.

In white-ball formats, he bagged 11 wickets in the Ford Trophy while 13 in the Super Smash tournaments.

Clarkson, on the other hand, made his international debut in December 2023.

Since his debut, the 27-year-old has played in three ODIs and six T20Is.

Head coach Gary Stead praised both players for receiving central contracts.

"Nathan's been on our radar for a while having been a significant performer in domestic cricket for some time," said head coach Gary Stead. "He's been particularly impressive in red ball cricket and we think he has the skills to be successful in international cricket when he gets a chance.

Continuing further, Stead appreciated Clarkson,27, for performing well on the international stage, especially in the white-ball cricket.

"Josh has been involved in both white ball squads over the past twelve months which shows the strides he's made in his game," he said of Clarkson. "He's a hard-hitting player with plenty of skills and has shown in his chances so far that he can offer a lot with bat and ball on the international stage.

Alongside Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, and Ben Sears, Smith and Clarkson were part of the U-19 World Cup squad of New Zealand.

NZC central contracts list: Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young