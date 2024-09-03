SA20 2025: Here are details of schedule and fixtures

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won the first two editions.- SA20

The SA20, South Africa's premier T20 league, returns for its third edition, promising yet another thrilling cricket season.

The tournament kicks off on 9 January 2025, with the defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, facing MI Cape Town at St George's Park.

How many teams will compete in SA20 2025?

The 2025 edition of SA20 will feature six teams, all competing for the coveted title. The participating teams are as follows:

- Sunrisers Eastern Cape

- MI Cape Town

- Durban's Super Giants

- Pretoria Capitals

- Joburg Super Kings

- Paarl Royals

What is the format of SA20 2025?

SA20 2025 will follow a similar format to the previous editions, with each of the six teams playing 10 matches during the league stage.

The top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The first and second-placed teams in the group stage will compete in 'Qualifier 1', with the winner advancing directly to the final.

The third and fourth-placed teams will play in the 'Eliminator'. The loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator will then contest 'Qualifier 2'.

The winner of Qualifier 2 will face the winner of Qualifier 1 in the Final on 8 February 2025 at the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

What time will the matches start in SA20 2025?

Most of the matches in SA20 2025 will begin at 17:30 (SAST), which is 20:30 PST. The playoff matches will follow the same schedule.

Complete SA20 2025 Schedule

Thursday, 9 January - Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town - Gqeberha

Friday, 10 January - Durban's Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals - Durban

Saturday, 11 January - Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape - Paarl

Saturday, 11 January - Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town - Johannesburg

Sunday, 12 January - Pretoria Capitals vs Durban's Super Giants - Centurion

Monday, 13 January - MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals - Cape Town

Tuesday, 14 January - Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape - Centurion

Tuesday, 14 January - Durban's Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings - Durban

Wednesday, 15 January - Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town - Paarl

Thursday, 16 January - Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals - Johannesburg

Friday, 17 January - Durban's Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape - Durban

Saturday, 18 January - Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals - Centurion

Saturday, 18 January - MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings - Cape Town

Sunday, 19 January - Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants - Gqeberha

Monday, 20 January - Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings - Paarl

Tuesday, 21 January - Durban's Super Giants vs MI Cape Town - Durban

Wednesday, 22 January - Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals - Gqeberha

Thursday, 23 January - Durban's Super Giants vs Paarl Royals - Durban

Friday, 24 January - Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings - Gqeberha

Saturday, 25 January - MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giants - Cape Town

Saturday, 25 January - Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals - Paarl

Sunday, 26 January - Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape - Johannesburg

Monday, 27 January - Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants - Paarl

Tuesday, 28 January - Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings - Centurion

Wednesday, 29 January - MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape - Cape Town

Thursday, 30 January - Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals - Johannesburg

Friday, 31 January - Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town - Centurion

Saturday, 1 February - Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals - Gqeberha

Saturday, 1 February - Joburg Super Kings vs Durban's Super Giants - Johannesburg

Sunday, 2 February - MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals - Cape Town

Tuesday, 4 February - Qualifier 1 - Gqeberha

Wednesday, 5 February - Eliminator - Centurion

Thursday, 6 February - Qualifier 2 - Centurion

Saturday, 8 February - Final - Johannesburg