SA20 2025: Here are details of schedule and fixtures

The SA20, South Africa's premier T20 league, returns for its third edition, promising yet another thrilling cricket season.
The tournament kicks off on 9 January 2025, with the defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, facing MI Cape Town at St George's Park.
The 2025 edition of SA20 will feature six teams, all competing for the coveted title. The participating teams are as follows:
- Sunrisers Eastern Cape
- MI Cape Town
- Durban's Super Giants
- Pretoria Capitals
- Joburg Super Kings
- Paarl Royals
SA20 2025 will follow a similar format to the previous editions, with each of the six teams playing 10 matches during the league stage.
The top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The first and second-placed teams in the group stage will compete in 'Qualifier 1', with the winner advancing directly to the final.
The third and fourth-placed teams will play in the 'Eliminator'. The loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator will then contest 'Qualifier 2'.
The winner of Qualifier 2 will face the winner of Qualifier 1 in the Final on 8 February 2025 at the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
Most of the matches in SA20 2025 will begin at 17:30 (SAST), which is 20:30 PST. The playoff matches will follow the same schedule.
Thursday, 9 January - Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town - Gqeberha
Friday, 10 January - Durban's Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals - Durban
Saturday, 11 January - Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape - Paarl
Saturday, 11 January - Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town - Johannesburg
Sunday, 12 January - Pretoria Capitals vs Durban's Super Giants - Centurion
Monday, 13 January - MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals - Cape Town
Tuesday, 14 January - Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape - Centurion
Tuesday, 14 January - Durban's Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings - Durban
Wednesday, 15 January - Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town - Paarl
Thursday, 16 January - Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals - Johannesburg
Friday, 17 January - Durban's Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape - Durban
Saturday, 18 January - Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals - Centurion
Saturday, 18 January - MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings - Cape Town
Sunday, 19 January - Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants - Gqeberha
Monday, 20 January - Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings - Paarl
Tuesday, 21 January - Durban's Super Giants vs MI Cape Town - Durban
Wednesday, 22 January - Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals - Gqeberha
Thursday, 23 January - Durban's Super Giants vs Paarl Royals - Durban
Friday, 24 January - Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings - Gqeberha
Saturday, 25 January - MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giants - Cape Town
Saturday, 25 January - Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals - Paarl
Sunday, 26 January - Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape - Johannesburg
Monday, 27 January - Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants - Paarl
Tuesday, 28 January - Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings - Centurion
Wednesday, 29 January - MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape - Cape Town
Thursday, 30 January - Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals - Johannesburg
Friday, 31 January - Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town - Centurion
Saturday, 1 February - Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals - Gqeberha
Saturday, 1 February - Joburg Super Kings vs Durban's Super Giants - Johannesburg
Sunday, 2 February - MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals - Cape Town
Tuesday, 4 February - Qualifier 1 - Gqeberha
Wednesday, 5 February - Eliminator - Centurion
Thursday, 6 February - Qualifier 2 - Centurion
Saturday, 8 February - Final - Johannesburg
Comments