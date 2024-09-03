Bangladesh outclass Pakistan in second Test to complete historic series win

Bangladesh squad with the series win. - AFP

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to complete historic 2-0 series win.



The Tigers chased an 185-run target on day five with veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan registering their first-ever series win over Pakistan.

Pakistan now lost five straight Tests - three against Australia and two against Bangladesh -in the ongoing World Test Championship.

Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan provided a blistering to the run chase by attacking Pakistan bowlers. The left-hander smoked 40 runs off 39 balls.

He was the first man to depart as Mir Hamza shattered his stumps on the team score of 58.

Shadman Islam (24) departed soon after as Khurram Shahzad got the better of him.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque continued the start they were given by the openers. Najmol made 38 and was dismissed by Salman Ali Agha while Mominul walked back for 34, giving Abrar Ahmed his first wicket.

Veterans Mushfiqur (22*) and Shakib (21*) stayed till the end and completed the chase.

The guests continued their innings from 42-0 today after the rain ended the play early on Monday.

A day earlier, the visitors bowled out Pakistan for 172 after pacers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana wreaked havoc, picking five and four wickets, respectively.

The hosts started the day on 9/2 and had a decent start courtesy of Saim Ayub and skipper Shan Masood, adding 38 runs.

Ayub was the first man to depart as Taskin Ahmed took his wicket. He made 20 runs off 35 balls.

Rizwan made 43 runs off 73 balls which included five fours. Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed departed after facing 12 balls for his two.

Mahmud dismissed Mir Hamza (4) to wrap up Pakistan's innings on 172.

Salman added vital runs for Pakistan and remained unbeaten on 47.

Mahmud registered his first fifer in Test cricket, becoming the first Bangladesh pacer to take this many wickets in an innings in Pakistan.

Before that, Responding to Pakistan's first innings of 274, Bangladesh were reduced to 26-6 and in danger of following on amid fiery fast bowling in the morning but Litton Das hit a defiant 138 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 78 runs as the tourists recovered from a precarious position to post 262 all out after Shahzad bagged six wickets on the third day of the second test.