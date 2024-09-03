Jason Gillespie to leave for Australia following Pak vs Ban Test series

Jason Gillespie ready to depart for Australia tomorrow. -ESPNcricinfo

Following the conclusion of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the foreign coaches of the Green Shirts will depart for Australia.

Red-ball head coach, Jason Gillespie is scheduled to leave on Wednesday along with high performance coach Tim Nielsen.

As per sources, Gillespie and Nielsen will be returning prior to the forthcoming Test series between England and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Physio Cliff Deacon and strength and conditioning coach Dreks Simon will remain in Pakistan.

These coaches are responsible to conduct fitness tests for the national Test squad and other international players.

The series between Green Shirts and the Three Lions will knock off from October 7 in Multan.

The sources further added that the tests are to be completed before the Champions One-Day Cup.

It must be noted Gillespie is coaching Pakistan for the first time against Bangladesh.

Both sides are facing each other in the second Test, after Pakistan bagging defeat in the first Test held earlier from August 21 to 25 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Currently, the Tigers are playing their second innings on the final day of the second Test, scoring 72 for 2 within 18.2 overs.

Previously, the Green shirts made 172 runs within 46.4 overs in their second innings.