Gary Kirsten to monitor players during Champions One-Day cup

Pakistan's white-ball coach Gary Kirsten will be playing a pivotal role in the forthcoming Champions One Day Cup, scheduled at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from September 12-29.

The former South African captain will oversee players of the five-team tournament during the fifty-over competition.

Kirsten returned to his hometown, South Africa, following the 2024 T20 World Cup where Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage.

Earlier in July, the 56-year-old visited Lahore and met PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to give his feedback.

Remember, Pakistan's white-ball team will be facing Australia in November.

Alongside Kirsten, other mentors will be instrumental in preparing the team for this tournament.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis were confirmed as mentors of the sides on three-year contracts following a transparent and robust recruitment process.

Event schedule (all matches at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad)

12 Sep – Wolves v Panthers

13 Sep – Stallions v Lions

14 Sep – Dolphins v Panthers

15 Sep – Wolves v Stallions

16 Sep – Lions v Panthers

17 Sep – Dolphins v Wolves

19 Sep – Stallions v Dolphins

20 Sep – Lions v Wolves

21 Sep – Panthers v Stallions

22 Sep – Dolphins v Lions

24 Sep – Qualifier (Team No.1 v Team No. 2)

25 Sep – Eliminator 1 (Team No.3 v Team No.4)

27 Sep – Eliminator 2 (Losing Qualifier v Winning Eliminator 2)

29 Sep - Final