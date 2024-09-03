Gary Kirsten to monitor players during Champions One-Day cup

Pakistan's white-ball coach Gary Kirsten will be playing a pivotal role in the forthcoming Champions One Day Cup, scheduled at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from September 12-29.
The former South African captain will oversee players of the five-team tournament during the fifty-over competition.
Kirsten returned to his hometown, South Africa, following the 2024 T20 World Cup where Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage.
Earlier in July, the 56-year-old visited Lahore and met PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to give his feedback.
Remember, Pakistan's white-ball team will be facing Australia in November.
Alongside Kirsten, other mentors will be instrumental in preparing the team for this tournament.
Sarfaraz Ahmed, Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis were confirmed as mentors of the sides on three-year contracts following a transparent and robust recruitment process.
Event schedule (all matches at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad)
12 Sep – Wolves v Panthers
13 Sep – Stallions v Lions
14 Sep – Dolphins v Panthers
15 Sep – Wolves v Stallions
16 Sep – Lions v Panthers
17 Sep – Dolphins v Wolves
19 Sep – Stallions v Dolphins
20 Sep – Lions v Wolves
21 Sep – Panthers v Stallions
22 Sep – Dolphins v Lions
24 Sep – Qualifier (Team No.1 v Team No. 2)
25 Sep – Eliminator 1 (Team No.3 v Team No.4)
27 Sep – Eliminator 2 (Losing Qualifier v Winning Eliminator 2)
29 Sep - Final
