PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh on verge of winning historic series as final day approaches

Bangladesh team on day four. -PCB

As the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh has entered its final and decisive day, the visitors are standing on the brink of winning the second Test as well with just 143 runs needed.

The previous day was ended with Bangladesh scoring 42 runs within seven overs.

Resuming their second innings with Zakir Hasan (31 off 23) and Shadman Islam (9 off 19) on strike.

With Bangladesh being in a commanding situation, made 262 runs within 78.4 overs in their first innings.

This was possible because of the partnership of right-handed batter Liton Das and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, with Das scoring 138 within 228 balls while Miraz making 78 against 124 balls.

Pakistan’s Khurram Shahzad bagged six wickets while Mir Hamza and Salman Ali Agha took two wickets each.

It is worth noting that the first day was delayed due to the excessive rain.

As per the current scenario, Pakistan faces the looming threat of a whitewash, as Bangladesh performing so well.

Pakistan started with batting on the second day, scoring 274 within 85.1 overs, with captain Shan Masood (57), Saim Ayub (58), and Salman Ali Agha (54) making half-centuries for their team.

The Tigers’ ended the host team’s first innings with Taskin Ahmed taking three wickets, Mehidy Hasan Miraz five while Nahid Rana and Shakib Al Hasan bagged one wicket each.

Meanwhile, leading with 12 runs, Pakistan continued its second innings and scored 172 runs within 46.4 overs, with just Agha making the most runs; 47 withing 71 deliveries.

However, the rain brought stumps early on day four.

It is worth noting that it is expected to rain on the final day of the second Test.

In this regard, Bangladesh will be declared the winner of the series with 2-0 if they chase down the total.