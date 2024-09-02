Roelant Oltmans to not continue as head coach of Pakistan hockey team

PHF, Oltmans failed to reach an agreement, and he will not be available to coach in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy. - Sportspic

KARACHI: The Pakistan hockey team currently in China is encountering significant challenges and after losing several senior players, the national side has also been deprived of the services of their foreign coach, Roelant Oltmans, Geo News reported on Monday.

In a major blow to the team ahead of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, Dutch coach Oltmans has declined to continue coaching the Pakistan side.

As per sources, Oltmans was keen on securing a long-term contract with the Pakistan team, but the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) preferred to offer him a contract on an event-by-event basis. Consequently, discussions between PHF and Oltmans failed to reach an agreement, and he will not be available to coach the team in the upcoming tournament.

Furthermore, the team’s vice-captain, Abu Bakar, has yet to receive his visa for China. Currently playing league hockey in Australia, he was expected to join the Pakistan team directly from there.

Additionally, players Murtaza Yaqoob, Ehtisham Islam, and Abdul Rehman are engaged in league hockey in Europe, while Arbaz Ahmed has opted not to travel to China due to personal commitments.

Six senior players from the squad that participated in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and the Nations Cup will be unavailable. Pakistan's first match in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy is scheduled against Malaysia on September 8.