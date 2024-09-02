'MS Dhoni ruined my son's career:' Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj slams ex-Indian captain

Yograj has said that Dhoni will never be forgiven in life. - BCCI/File

Yograj Singh, father of former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, has once again slammed World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni.

Yograj, who made seven games for India, has continuously lashed out at Dhonii. He has accused him of destroying Yuvraj's career

In his fresh attack on Dhoni, Yograj has said that Dhoni will never be forgiven in life. The comment from Yograj has gone viral across different mediums.

"I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life," Yograj said while talking to the Zee Switch YouTube channel.

"I have never done two things in life - first, I have never forgiven anybody who has done wrong for me, and second, I have never hugged them in my life, be it my family members or my kids," he added.

This isn't the first time that Yograj has taken a direct swipe at Dhoni. Earlier this year, the 66-year-old had claimed that CSK lost IPL 2024 because of Dhoni's bad deeds. He also accused Dhoni of being "jealous" of Yuvraj.

"CSK lost IPL 2024. Why did they lose? It's whatever you sow, so shall you reap. Yuvraj Singh is the ICC Ambassador, hats off to him! And this jealous Dhoni, where is he? He didn't even shake hands with Yuvraj, and that is the reason why CSK failed this year," Yograj had said.

Remember, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. However, the 43-year-old is still active as a player in the IPL.

On the other hand, Yuvraj had retired a year earlier than Dhoni in 2019. He last represented India in June 2017, against the West Indies.