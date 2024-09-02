Champions Trophy 2025: Mohsin Naqvi directs timely upgradation of Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during his visit at the construction area. - Author

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi conducted a detailed visit to Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and reviewed the progress of the upgradation project for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

As per the details, the construction of the water tank in the basement and steel fixing work has begun.

Naqvi instructed FWO and NESPAK to complete the Gaddafi Stadium Upgradation Project within the stipulated time frame.

"The steel fixing work should be completed quickly," said Mohsin Naqvi.

"The construction work should be completed within the timeline," he added

A meeting was also held under Naqvi at the FWO's camp office.

NESPAK was instructed to complete the drawings promptly and hand them over to FWO.

Meanwhile, the FWO's Project Director briefed about the progress on the Gaddafi Stadium Upgradation Project.

The PCB's Director of Infrastructure, Senior General Manager of Infrastructure, and relevant officials from NESPAK and FWO were also present on the occasion.

Three venues — Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore — will host the matches of eight teams and according to PCB's proposed schedule to ICC, all of India's matches will take place in Lahore.

The PCB also allocated Rs12.80 billion for upgradation of three stadiums. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium will be elevated ahead of the marquee event.

Except India, all seven teams that will participate in the Champions Trophy have already played in Pakistan and the PCB believes that India has no strong reason not to come here.

The proposed dates for the Champions Trophy are from 19th February to 9th March.

This event will mark the return of the ICC Champions Trophy after an eight-year hiatus, with its last occurrence in 2017, when Pakistan emerged victorious by defeating India in the final.