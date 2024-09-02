Pakistan's Ahsan Ayaz defeats Indian opponent to win Colleyville Open Squash 2024

Ahsan Ayaz played against India's Yash Bhargava in squash tournament final

By Faizan Lakhani
September 02, 2024
Pakistan's squash player Ahsan Ayaz. - Author

Pakistan's Hasan Ayaz brought honour to the country as he beat Indian opponent in the Colleyville Open Squash 2024 final on Sunday.

The third-seeded Ayaz secured a 3-1 win against Yash Bhargava to clinch the title.

Ayaz clinched the first game, but Bhargava made a comeback by winning the second. However, Ayaz bounced back to win the remaining two games, adding another trophy to his career.

The final scores were 11-6, 8-11, 11-3, and 11-8 in favor of Ayaz.

Earlier, Ahsan Ayaz had defeated Malaysia's Yee Xian Siow in the semi-finals and Ireland's Denis Gilevskiy in the second round.

This marks Ayaz's fifth title since comeback from injury.

The Colleyville Open Squash Tournament had a total prize money of $3,000.

Faizan Lakhani
Faizan Lakhani is Deputy Editor (Sports) at Geo News.

