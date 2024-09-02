Jack Leach vows to make England comeback against Pakistan

Jack Leach was part of the 3-0 win in Pakistan back in 2022. - AFP

Jack Leach has reiterated his commitment to representing England following an outstanding performance in the County Championship, where he played a pivotal role in Somerset's commanding 293-run victory over Durham by taking 12 wickets.

Leach is now focused on securing a place in England's Test tour of Pakistan this October.

Once a key player for England under Ben Stokes' captaincy, Leach has encountered significant challenges over the past 18 months due to ongoing back and knee injuries. Despite this, he remains determined to regain his place in the side.

He acknowledges the competition from his Somerset teammate Shoaib Bashir, who has made impressive strides with three five-wicket hauls in his first eight Tests, but is confident to make a strong comeback.

"I totally understand the reason why Bash has been selected," Leach said. "I rate him really highly and think he is already a very good bowler with a lot of promise for the future. We have worked together a lot and I am very proud of him and want to see him flourish. But there is a tour to Pakistan coming up and if England need me, I am more than happy to go."

Leach's performance in the recent match against Durham, where he demonstrated his ability to bowl lengthy spells and maintain consistency, is regarded as a sign that he is returning to his best form.

He conveyed confidence that England's selectors will consider selecting multiple spinners for the tour and expressed hope that both he and Bashir could be included.

"I would imagine they will take more than one spinner and I feel I am getting back to my best after almost a year with niggles that have taken some overcoming. You don't always realise how hard it is to come back from injuries," he said.

"Long spells like I have had against Durham certainly help in that respect. It would be nice if both Shoaib and myself could make the Pakistan tour and there is no reason why that can't happen. I don't want to get my hopes up, but I am as determined as I ever have been to play for England," he added.

It must be noted England have a 2-0 lead engaged in the ongoing three-match Test series against Sri Lanka

The final Test is scheduled to take place from September 6. Following this, England will face off against Australia in a three-match T20I and five-match ODI series from September 11-29.

England will travel to Pakistan for a three-match Test series, scheduled from October 7-24.