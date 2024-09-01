PAK vs BAN: Former Australian cricketer backs Jason Gillespie amid tough Bangladesh Test series

Jason Gillespie and Adam Gilchrist celebrating their victory with their fellow cricketers. - Cricket Australia

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has voiced his confidence in his former teammate Jason Gillespie to take Pakistan cricket forward as the red-ball coach.

Speaking exclusively on a podcast Club Prairie Fire, Gilchrist believes that his fellow cricketer possesses extraordinary skills that are required.

In this regard, he recalled an incident from their playing days in India.

"He handles challenging and difficult situations very well. I think I may have mentioned this. Stop me if I have where years ago in India, just to get himself out of a sticky situation where we got beaten in two days in a Test match on what was an atrocious cricket pitch like simply not fit for standard, Dizzy (Jason Gillespie) was asked about it and clearly wary of any match fine or games ban.

"He simply said, 'Look I can't comment on that but a mate of mine messaged me and said (that) it's the worst fu*kin pitch he's ever seen'," he added.

The 52-year-old added that adopting this diplomatic approach will be crucial for Gillespie considering the challenges of coaching Pakistan’s national team.

"So, that's the diplomacy of Dizzy, that's his ability to deflect and make sure he shields those around him and doesn't get himself into any trouble. So I'd expect a lot of the same from the big fella," he added.

Starting with the Pakistan team, Gillespie, 49, has faced challenges, with the Green Shirts facing defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test.

Along with the team, Gillespie is also under scrutiny for their disappointing performance.

The Shan Masood-led team is facing the Tigers in their second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with Pakistan scoring 274 all out while Bangladesh making 262 in reply.