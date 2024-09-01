Fakhar Zaman to return back from CPL before Champions One-Day Cup

Fakhar Zaman. - CPL

Lahore: The participation of Pakistani cricketers in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been a topic of significant discussion as the Champions One-Day Cup approaches, Geo News reported.

As per sources, Fakhar Zaman, who is currently representing the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the CPL, will have to leave the tournament early to participate in the Champions One-Day Cup. Fakhar is expected to return to Pakistan before the Cup's commencement.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan is unlikely to join any team for the Champions One-Day Cup, as fitness issues have posed a significant challenge for him.

Despite this setback, sources confirm that Azam will be available for the entire CPL season.

In contrast, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, both of whom have retired from ODIs, are fully committed to the CPL and will be available for the duration of the tournament.

Along with Fakhar, they are currently representing various Falcons in the CPL.

Notably, Saim Ayub, another promising player, was not granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the CPL due to his inclusion in Pakistan's Test squad.

The Champions One-Day Cup is scheduled to begin on 12th September in Faisalabad, with teams gearing up for the competition as key players are likely to participate.