Mohsin Naqvi announces free entry for Champions One-Day Cup in Islamabad

Mohsin Naqvi discussing arrangements for the Champions One-Day Cup. -Author

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting to discuss the arrangements for the forthcoming Champions One-Day Cup in Faisalabad.

During the meeting, Naqvi emphasised the preparations at the Iqbal stadium

The 45-year-old revealed the reason for scheduling the tournament in Faisalabad: "Residents of Faisalabad love the game of cricket."

Additionally, Naqvi has confirmed that the fans waiting for the tournament will be able to watch all matches for free except for the knockout matches.

Alongside Naqvi, the meeting included Chief Operating Officer PCB Salman Naseer, Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza, Advisor Bilal Afzal, Director Domestic Abdullah Khurram Niazi, Director Commercial, Director High Performance, Senior General Manager Domestic Jind Zia, and relevant officials.

He further discussed that the cricket fans will be able to witness the legendary players of Pakistan in action after a long time.

Following Pakistan's disappointing performance in the recent matches, the chairman assured that this domestic league would bring a major change in the team.

"The Champions One-Day cup will not only bring out talent but will also strengthen domestic cricket," stated Naqvi.

"For the success of the event, the entire team must work responsibly," emphasised Naqvi

Meanwhile, the fitness test phase for the players of the teams has been completed.

The One-Day tournament will kick off from September 12 to 29, with Wolves and the Panthers playing the opening match.