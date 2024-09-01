Usama Mir sole Pakistan cricketer selected in BBL draft

The BBL is set to run from December 15, 2023 to January 27, 2024. - Melbourne Stars

The drafts for Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) and Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) have concluded, with only one Pakistani player, Usama Mir, being selected on Monday.

Usama, a leg-spinner, was picked by Melbourne Stars in the third round, making him the sole representative from Pakistan.

Despite 69 men and 11 women Pakistan cricketers being nominated, no women cricketers were chosen.

Usama Mir, who played for Stars last year, will once again represent the team in the upcoming season. Meanwhile, British cricketer Jafer Chohan, who has Pakistani heritage, was selected by Sydney Sixers.

The BBL is set to run from December 15, 2024 to January 27, 2025. The limited selection of Pakistani players is attributed to their national team commitments and uncertainties regarding their No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The league organisers preferred overseas players who are available for the entire season without NOC complications.

England players were in demand in draft with as many as 14 of them being selected across the four rounds

Four England players and three New Zealand players were selected in the first round. Ben Duckett, the England opener, was the first pick in the draft, being chosen by the Melbourne Stars. James Vince was the second player to be selected, retained by the Sydney Sixers.

Laurie Evans was picked by the Melbourne Renegades, while Sydney Thunder chose New Zealand pace bowler Lockie Ferguson. Shai Hope reunited with Ricky Ponting at the Hobart Hurricanes, while Jamie Overton was selected by the Adelaide Strikers. Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers opted for their pre-signed players, Colin Munro and Finn Allen.

The Melbourne Stars selected Tom Curran, their pre-signed player, as their second-round pick. The 20-year-old England all-rounder, Jacob Bethell, was chosen by the Melbourne Renegades. Ollie Pope, pre-signed by the Adelaide Strikers, Chris Jordan, pre-signed by the Hobart Hurricanes, and Sam Billings, pre-signed by Sydney Thunder, were also selected in the second round. Perth Scorchers opted to pass in this round, while the Sydney Sixers secured their pre-signed player, Akeal Hosein.

Sydney Sixers, who had the first pick in the third round, decided to pass, as did Perth Scorchers. Adelaide Strikers roped in West Indian Fabian Allen while Hobart Hurricanes also passed. Sydney Thunder opted for Sherfane Rutherford while Melbourne Renegades named their pre-signed player Tim Seifert in this round. Melbourne Stars opted for Usama Mir.

Melbourne Stars, who started the fourth round, decided to pass, as did Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder. Hobart Hurricanes decided to pick Bangladesh legspinner Rishad Hossain as their last pick. Adelaide Strikers also passed while Brisbane Heat opted for Tom Alsop. Perth Scorchers signed Keaton Jennings, and the last pick of the draft Jafer Chohan, who was signed by Sydney Sixers.

First-round picks in BBL draft: Ben Duckett - Melbourne Stars, James Vince - Sydney Sixers (Retention), Laurie Evans - Melbourne Renegades, Lockie Ferguson - Sydney Thunder, Shai Hope - Hobart Hurricanes, Jamie Overton - Adelaide Strikers (Retention), Colin Munro - Brisbane Heat (pre-signed player), Finn Allen - Perth Scorchers (pre-signed player)

Second-round picks: Tom Curran - Melbourne Stars (pre-signed player), Jacob Bethell - Melbourne Renegades, Ollie Pope - Adelaide Strikers (pre-signed player), Hobart Hurricanes - Chris Jordan (pre-signed player), Sam Billings - Sydney Thunder (pre-signed player), Paul Walter - Brisbane Heat, Passed - Perth Scorchers, Akeal Hosein - Sydney Sixers (pre-signed player)

Third-round picks: Passed - Sydney Sixers, Matthew Hurst - Perth Scorchers, Passed - Brisbane Heat, Fabian Allen - Adelaide Strikers, Passed - Hobart Hurricanes, Sherfane Rutherford - Sydney Thunder, Tim Seifert - Melbourne Renegades (pre-signed player), Usama Mir - Melbourne Stars

Fourth-round picks: Passed - Melbourne Stars, Passed - Melbourne Renegades, Passed - Sydney Thunder, Rishad Hossain - Hobart Hurricanes, Passed - Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat - Tom Alsop, Keaton Jennings - Perth Scorchers, Jafer Chohan - Sydney Sixers