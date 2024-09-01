Former Windies' player Bravo calls CPL 2024 his 'final professional tournament'

Dwayne Bravo announces retirement. -Instagram/@espncricinfo

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo announced on Saturday that the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 will be his last professional tournament at home.

On his Instagram account, the 40-year-old expressed excitement for playing his final tournament in front of his home crowd in Caribbean.

“It’s been a great journey and I’m looking forward to playing my final professional tournament in front of my Caribbean people. TKR is the place where everything started for me and will end with my team.”

Meanwhile, the all-rounder has been a crucial player throughout his career, with taking 128 wickets in 103 fixtures.

Additionally, being a right-handed batter, he has scored 1,155 runs for his team.

TKR kicked off their campaign on Sunday against the St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots with a 46-run win.

In his T20 career, Bravo, 40, has bagged 630 wickets in 579 matches, ending up being the leading wicket-taker in 20 over cricket.

Moreover, in the same format, he has also made 6,970 runs.

Bravo is known for winning trophies in the shortest format of the game.

Following his retirement, the Windies' player is expected to contribute his skills through coaching and mentoring.

During the 2024 T20 World Cup, Bravo has also been a good bowling consultant for the Afghanistan National Cricket Team, leading the team to the semi-finals.