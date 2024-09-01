Manchester City's Erling Haaland equals Harry Kane's record with hat-trick against West Ham

Erling Haaland. - Facebook/Manchester City

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland equalled a record set by Harry Kane after scoring a hat-trick in Saturday's 3-1 victory over West Ham United.

Haaland calmly placed the ball into the bottom corner to open the scoring in the 10th minute, only for his early goal to be cancelled out by a Ruben Dias own goal.

That unfortunate moment was soon forgotten as Haaland delivered a powerful finish to give Man City a slender lead at half-time.

Haaland then secured his third goal in the 83rd minute, timing his run to perfection to beat the offside trap and slot past substitute goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The third goal was particularly special as it sealed consecutive hat-tricks, following his three-goal performance against newly-promoted Ipswich Town the previous weekend.

Following his match-winning performance against West Ham, Haaland joined Kane in an elite group as the only two players to have scored consecutive Premier League hat-tricks on two separate occasions.

Haaland previously achieved back-to-back trebles in August 2022, netting hat-tricks in a 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace and a 6-0 triumph against Nottingham Forest.

Kane, meanwhile, scored two hat-tricks within four days during Tottenham's 2016-17 season, amassing seven goals across two matches against Leicester City and Hull.

The England international then repeated this accomplishment in the 2017-18 campaign, securing three-goal performances against Burnley and Southampton.

Haaland's hat-trick also made more history because it moved him onto seven goals for the new season - more than any other player has scored in a team's opening three Premier League matches.

The Norwegian has ultimately helped Man City make a perfect start to the campaign, having won their opening three matches to extend their winning run to 12 Premier League games.

The Premier League champions also made it 26 top-flight matches without defeat since they lost to Aston Villa in December.

Man City will have to wait a couple of weeks before they have the opportunity to continue their fine form in a home meeting with Brentford.