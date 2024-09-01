US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev move to fourth round

Top seed Sinner faced no such difficulties against Christopher O'Connell. - AFP

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev managed to avoid the same fate as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, powering their way into the fourth round of the US Open.

Earlier this week, defending champion Djokovic and Spain's Alcaraz suffered surprising defeats at Flushing Meadows.

Top seed Sinner faced no such difficulties against Christopher O'Connell, comfortably defeating the Australian 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in under two hours to secure his place in the second week in New York.

Meanwhile, world number five Medvedev delivered a confident 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Italy's Flavio Cobolli.

"Everything can happen in this sport. I try to stay on my side of the net and try to take it day by day," Italy's Sinner said when asked about Djokovic and Alcaraz's early exits.

Russian Medvedev added: "I said before the match that for me the upsets don't matter. The conditions here are tricky and the favourites have fewer margins."

The 23-year-old will face American home hope Tommy Paul, who fought back from a set down to beat Canadian qualifier Gabriel Diallo 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-1 7-6 (7-3).

Sinner has lost only two hard-court matches this season and has secured four titles on the surface, including his first Grand Slam victory at January's Australian Open.

His most recent triumph was in Cincinnati in August, where he claimed the title just a day before it was revealed that he had been cleared of any wrongdoing after twice testing positive for a banned substance earlier this year.

Sinner appeared close to his best against O'Connell, delivering 46 winners and 15 aces while preventing the world number 87 from earning any break points across the three sets.

With Djokovic and Alcaraz – the last two champions in New York – now out of the tournament, the door has been left open for players like Sinner and Medvedev.

Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, showed resilience in overcoming a topsy-turvy first set against Cobolli. After breaking early and holding firm on serve to win the second set, Medvedev, who is often known for his fiery temperament on court, kept his cool in a back-and-forth third-set battle and emerged victorious after breaking for the fourth time.

The 28-year-old will continue his pursuit of a second Grand Slam title against Nuno Borges of Portugal, who pulled off a stunning 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-0 comeback win against 18-year-old Czech Jakub Mensik.

"If I play good tennis, I can win the whole thing," Medvedev said. "If I don't play well, I can lose to anyone. I just have to play my best and try to win."

Elsewhere, Australia's Jordan Thompson secured his spot in a Grand Slam last 16 for only the second time in his career by defeating Italian 30th seed Matteo Arnaldi 7-5 6-2 7-6 (7-5).