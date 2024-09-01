PAK vs BAN: Litton's 138 brings Bangladesh back in second Test

Litton Das raises bat after scoring a century. - AFP

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das played a superb 138-run knock, helping Bangladesh to score 262 in reply to Pakistan's 274 on day three of the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud gave a slight edge to the visitors as he dismissed Abdullah Shafique (3) and night watchman Khurram Shahzad (0).

Pakistan put nine runs for the loss of two wickets and has a lead of 21 runs.

Earlier, Litton led Bangladesh's fightback after they were put on the back foot courtesy of a brilliant bowling partnership from Mir Hamza and Khurram Shahzad, leaving the visitors on 26/6.



Litton paired with Mehidy Hasan Miraz to lead the recovery, putting 165 for the seventh wicket.

Later, he batted firmly with pacer Hasan Mehmud to add 69 runs for the ninth wicket.

At the start of day three, Shahzad removed Zakir Hasan (1) followed by Shadman Islam (10) and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (1) in back-to-back overs.

Hamza joined the party by dismissing Mominul Haque (1) and Mushfiqur Rahim (3).

Shahzad got the better of Shakib Al Hasan (2) to leave Bangladesh struggling.

Litton and Mehidy dominated proceedings in the second session. Das reached his 18th half-century while Mehidy scored his eighth.

The partnership was broken as Khurram Shahzad caught and bowled Mehidy on 78 followed by trapping Taskin Ahmed (1) for LBW dismissal. Shahzad now has six wickets, his best figures in Tests.

Litton kept on batting with Mahmud, who remained calm at the other end while giving valuable support to Litton in scoring his fourth Test century.

Litton had to depart after he was caught by Saim Ayub on long on on the bowling of Salman Ali Agha. In his 228-ball innings, he hit 13 fours and four sixes.

Agha removed Nahid Rana to wrap up the Bangladesh innings.

Remember, Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan on 274 after opting to field first on day two.

Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred as he took five wickets while pacer Taskin Ahmed took three.

For Pakistan, three batters crossed the fifty-run mark. Skipper Shan Masood (57), Saim Ayub (58) and Salman Ali Agha (54) scored fifties.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam notched up 31 runs off 77 balls. has now gone 15 innings without scoring a fifty in Test cricket.

Remember, the first day of the game was abandoned on Friday due to rain.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad.