PAK vs BAN: Salman Ali Agha supports Babar Azam amid criticism

Salman Ali Agha (L) and Babar Azam (R). - PCB/AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha stepped forward to support top batter Babar Azam, who has faced criticism due to his poor performance in recent matches.



In this regard, Agha discussed the 29-year-old's achievements over the years.

"Babar Azam is a world-class player. As a batsman, you go through these phases. There are 10 other players in the team, too," Agha said.

Despite facing criticism over his disappointing performance in the first Test against Bangladesh, the right-handed batter scored 31 runs only in the second Test held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

This innings marks the 15th consecutive time Babar has failed to make a half-century in Tests.

Moreover, Babar's slump has changed the rankings of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test batters. He dropped from three to nine after last week's update.

Agha further believes that such phases are common for cricketers.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged five wickets for 61 runs and ended up dismissing the Green Shirts for 274.

Along with Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, despite returning from injury, made an impactful comeback by showing three Pakistanis their way to the pavilion.

The Tigers dropped at least four catches, allowing Pakistan to score runs.

By the end of Day two, Bangladesh scored 10 for no loss within two overs, while Pakistan scored 264 runs all out in their first innings.