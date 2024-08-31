PSB rejects PHF's allegations of withholding fund for participation in Asian Champions Trophy

Another reason for the delay in release of funds is PHF's failure to provide the required documents on time.- FILE -

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has dismissed claims by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) alleging that PSB is withholding funds for the national hockey team's participation in the Asian Champions Trophy in China.

In a strongly worded statement, the PSB criticised the PHF for its "baseless allegations" and clarified that the delays in releasing funds were due to the federation’s failure to provide necessary documentation on time.

The PSB pointed out that the PHF had submitted a request for a budget exceeding Rs. 55 million, in addition to US $60,000 in foreign exchange, and sought funding for 27 players and six officials.

The Pakistan Sports Board called this demand "excessive" and "beyond international standards," adding that it had agreed to finance air tickets for 19 players and four officials in line with global norms.

"Despite this, the PHF claimed it had already booked tickets, to which PSB agreed to reimburse upon receipt of original tickets," the PSB stated, mentioning that any delay in the process was due to the PHF's failure to meet procedural requirements.

The PSB further disclosed that it had already provided substantial financial support to the PHF, including Rs. 37.5 million and Rs. 59.15 million, and approved further funds to cover expenses for the team’s participation in the tournament scheduled from September 6 to 18.

“PSB remains fully committed to supporting the national hockey team and ensuring its successful participation in international tournaments,” the statement read.

The PSB also added that they supported the three-week training camp at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium and provided accommodation at the Sports Complex in Islamabad.

The sports board accused the PHF of failing to provide the required documentation on time, including lists of players and officials, computer clearance proformas, undertakings, and surety bonds. "The delays in the release of funds were due to the PHF’s repeated failure to comply with these requirements," the PSB asserted.

The row over funding comes after PHF President Tariq Bugti recently stated that the Pakistan hockey team had to travel to China on credit.

The PSB highlighted that, as per Article 9.5 of the PHF Constitution, the federation is responsible for raising its own funds but also stressed its commitment to unwavering support for the sport in Pakistan.