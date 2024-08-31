Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal’s squad for UEFA Nations League fixtures

Ronaldo added to the Portugal's squad for UEFA Nations League fixtures. -AFP

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been added to Portugal’s squad for the forthcoming UEFA Nations League matches next month.

Despite a disappointing performance at the Euro 2024, Ronaldo is all set to play the UEFA matches against Croatia and Scotland.

The 39-year-old failed to score in his sixth European Championship, with Portugal exiting from the championship in the quarter-finals.

In this regard, the CR7 said: “When I quit the national team, I won’t tell anyone in advance … At the moment, what I want is to be able to help the Selecao,” Ronaldo said in an interview with Portuguese TV this week.

Overall, Ronaldo has achieved 130 goals and 45 assists in 212 matches and led Portugal to win the 2016 UEFA European Championship.

The Nations League fixtures are set for September 5 against Croatia and September 8 against Scotland, both at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

After being named in the Guinness World Records due to his YouTube channel, the most-followed celebrity has made headlines for receiving the UEFA Champions League all-time high scorer award.





Squad:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves/ENG), Rui Silva (Real Betis/ESP)

Defenders: Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Renato Veiga (Chelsea/ENG), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Tiago Santos (Lille/FRA), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/ENG), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Nelson Semedo (Wolves/ENG)

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham/ENG), Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal/KSA)

Forwards: Joao Felix (Chelsea/ENG), Francisco Trincao (Sporting Lisbon), Pedro Goncalves (Sporting Lisbon), Rafael Leao (AC Milan/ITA), Geovany Quenda (Sporting Lisbon), Pedro Neto (Chelsea/ENG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr/KSA), Diogo Jota (Liverpool/ENG).