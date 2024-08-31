PAK vs BAN: Reason behind Shoriful Islam's exclusion from Bangladesh playing XI revealed

Shoriful Islam replaced with Taskin Ahmed in second Test against Pakistan. -AFP

Bangladesh’s left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam was left out of the ongoing second Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium due to groin injury.

The 23-year-old bagged three wickets altogether in the first Test against the hosts.

During the match, the pacer reported discomfort in his groin injury.

After the MRI scan, it was confirmed that it is to be a Grade 1 left adductor strain.

In this regard, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed his absence prior to the face-off.

"Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam has a groin strain and could not be considered for selection in the second Test against Pakistan which got underway in Rawalpindi today( Saturday). The left-arm pacer had complained of discomfort in the groin area after the first match and subsequent tests confirmed the injury," BCB said in a statement

After winning the toss and electing to field first, the Tigers' captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said that Taskin Ahmed has been added to the playing XI as Shoriful's replacement.

The first session of today's game took place from 9:45am to 12:00pm followed by a lunch break till 12:40pm.

Pakistan recovered strongly in the first session of day two of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, scoring 102/1 in 26 overs

The hosts lost Abdullah Shafique in the first over as he was bowled by Taskin Ahmed.

Skipper Shan Masood partnered with Saim Ayub, playing out the first session with dominance. Masood was the aggressor while Ayub held his end.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad