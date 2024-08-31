Kimi Antonelli confirmed as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement with Mercedes from 2025

The Silver Arrows have been considering who would race for them next season after Hamilton informed them he would join Ferrari.- AFP

Mercedes have signed rookie Kimi Antonelli as George Russell’s team-mate for 2025, with the Italian moving up from F2 to replace Lewis Hamilton.

The Silver Arrows have been considering who would race for them next season after Hamilton informed them he would be departing at the end of the season to join Ferrari.

But on the eve of the Italian Grand Prix, and just a day after Antonelli, 18, made his FP1 debut with the team at his home event in Monza, they announced the news.

Antonelli has had a stellar junior career, quickly progressing through the ranks. After winning the ADAC and Italian F4 titles in 2022 and the Formula Regional European Championship in 2023, the Mercedes junior skipped F3 and joined PREMA in F2 this season.

He’s won two races and currently lies sixth in the championship. The 18-year-old has dovetailed competing in F2 with a testing programme in old-spec F1 machinery with Mercedes.

“It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025,” said Antonelli.

“Reaching F1 is a dream I’ve had since I was a small boy; I want to thank the team for the support they’ve given me in my career so far and the faith they’ve shown in me. I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity. I will be focused on getting better and delivering the best possible results for the team.

“I’m also really excited to become George’s team-mate. He came through the team’s junior programme just like myself and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for.

“He is super-fast, a multiple Grand Prix winner, and has already helped me improve as a driver. I am looking forward to learning from him and working together to deliver on track.”

In stepping up to F1, it means both drivers in Mercedes’ 2025 line-up have graduated from their junior programme – with Russell set for his fourth season with the Silver Arrows having joined the junior squad in 2017.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff said: “Our 2025 driver line-up combines experience, talent, youth and out-and-out raw speed. We are excited about what George and Kimi bring to the team both as individual drivers, but also as a partnership.

“Our new line-up is perfect to open the next chapter in our story. It is also a testament to the strength of our junior programme and our belief in home-grown talent.

“George has proved that he is one of the very best drivers in the world. He is not only fast, consistent, and determined, but has also developed into a strong leader within the team.

“Kimi has consistently shown the talent and speed needed to compete at the very top of our sport. We know it will be another big step up, but he has impressed us in his F1 testing this year and we will be supporting him every step of the way in the learning process.

“In George, he has an experienced team-mate from which he can learn and hone his craft. I am confident that both will contribute greatly as we continue to build momentum and fight at the front of the field.”

Antonelli crashed in his first FP1 at Monza after just five laps but bounced back to qualify sixth in F2 just a couple of hours later. The Italian is expected to get another run for Mercedes in FP1 this year, with the team considering doing it in Mexico.