Rahul Dravid’s son Samit named in India U19 squad

Rahul Dravid's son Samit Dravid added to the India's U-19 squad. -Maharaja T20

Samit Dravid, former Indian captain Rahul Dravid’s son, has been included in the U19 squad to play in the upcoming matches against Australia U19 in three one-day and two four-day matches.

Recently, the 18-year-old smashed a massive six in the ongoing Maharaja T20 KSCA tournament.

Additionally, playing for the Mysore Warriors, the son of veteran cricketer made 82 runs within seven outings.

The right-handed batter scored 33 runs against Gulbarga Mystics which was his highest score.

Samit will be in action on Saturday in the second semifinal of the tournament, where his team Mysore Warriors will be locking horns against the Hubli Tigers.

Moreover, taking his achievements of domestic tournaments into consideration, Samit scored 122 runs in four innings with 87 his highest in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Meanwhile, playing a crucial role in his team, he helped his team Karnataka to win Cooch Behar Trophy.

At a very young age, Samit made 362 runs within eight matches, with three half-centuries and bagged 16 wickets at an average of 19.31.

Squads

India U19 squad for one-day series against Australia U-19: Rudra Patel (VC), Sahil Parakh, Kartikeya KP, Mohd Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Samit Dravid, Yudhajit Guha, Samarth N, Nikhil Kumar, Chetan Sharma, Hardik Raj, Rohit Rajawat, Mohd Enaa

India U19 squad for four-day series against Australia U-19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitya Pandya, Vihan Malhotra (VC), Soham Patwardhan (C), Kartikeya K P, Samit Dravid, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Chetan Sharma, Samarth N, Aditya Rawat, Nikhil Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Aditya Singh, Mohd Enaan





Australia U19’s Multi-Format Tour of India, 2024

September 21 - 1st ODI, Puducherry

September 23 - 2nd ODI, Puducherry

September 26 - 3rd ODI, Puducherry

September 30 - October 3 - 1st Multi-Day, Chennai

October 7 - 10 - 2nd Multi-Day, Chennai