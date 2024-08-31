US Open 2024: Ben Shelton unhappy with schedule after losing to Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton shake hands after Tiafoe's victory. -AFP

Ben Shelton was left dissatisfied with the organisers for not scheduling the face-off as a night match following his defeat against Frances Tiafoe in the US Open on Friday.

"It didn't feel like a third-round match. Felt like one of those that you play late in the two weeks. Should have been a night match, but it is what it is (smiling).

Shelton, 21, lost 4-6 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-3 in a five set match.

The most-awaited match was expected to be scheduled during the evening session, however, it was placed in the afternoon slot as the second match of the day.

Moreover, the match lasted over four hours, with the first Sierra Leonean American defeating the number 13 tennis professional, overturning last year’s result.

As the match took so long to end, the next match featuring Novak Djokovic was delayed by more than an hour.

Continuing with his conversation, the 21-year-old added: "But yeah, a great atmosphere. It was just one of those back-and-forth, back-and-forth, and I wasn't able to capitalize on the chances I had in the end, and when he had them today, he really came through in the big moments."

Despite losing the match, Ben, wished good luck to Tiafoe for his forthcoming matches.

“I'm sure that he's going to get a night match here in his next match probably. But yeah, it was still an unbelievable atmosphere, but I think playing at night is a little bit different and special at the US Open, for sure."

Tiafoe, 26, will be facing Alexei Popyrin on Sunday, September 1.