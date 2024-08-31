ENG vs SL: Gus Atkinson unfazed by maiden Test century

This was also the Surrey fast bowler’s maiden first-class century, surpassing his previous best score of 91. - AFP

England’s Gus Atkinson remarked that he wasn't surprised by his maiden century in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's.

Atkinson, 26, crafted a superb 118, becoming the first England number eight to score a Test century in 11 years.

This was also the Surrey fast bowler’s maiden first-class century, surpassing his previous best score of 91, and his first century in any form of cricket since an unbeaten 108 in a second XI match against Worcestershire in 2018.

“I’ve been frustrated with my batting this year,” said Atkinson. “I know how good a player I can be and I feel like I’ve got so much natural ability with the bat.

“I felt like I was moving really well and hitting the ball really cleanly. It was one of those days where it comes off.”

Atkinson helped England to 427 all out in their first innings, then chipped in with two wickets as Sri Lanka were rolled over for 196.

England opted against enforcing the follow-on and closed on 25-1, 256 ahead.

Atkinson's innings, equalling the third-highest score by an England number eight in Tests, has added to a remarkable beginning to his international career.

In his maiden Test against the West Indies on the same ground last month, Atkinson took 12 wickets for 106 runs, recording the fourth-best match figures by a bowler on Test debut.

By taking five wickets in an innings, ten in a match, and now scoring a century, Atkinson has earned his place on all three Lord's honours boards after just five days of playing Tests at the home of cricket.

“It's very surreal,” he told Test Match Special. “I've always thought of the Lord's honours board growing up and pictured myself up there for my bowling, so it's incredible to see myself up there with the bat. I couldn't ask for more.

“It's been an incredible 12 months. I can't quite believe it.”

Atkinson was 74 not out overnight after the opening day and needed only 22 deliveries on the second morning to move to three figures.

He hit his first two balls on Friday for four, then overturned being given out lbw on 82 from the third. Overall, he reached his century from 103 deliveries, the sixth-fastest hundred in Test cricket on this ground.

And Atkinson said there is “no reason” why he cannot continue to make significant contributions with the bat.

“Obviously I’ll try to score as many runs as I can,” he added.

“I've always backed my batting and haven't had huge opportunities to score big runs for Surrey. To get the opportunity batting at eight I made use of it and hopefully going forward I get more chances."

Atkinson was watched by his father Ed, with whom he attended matches at Lord’s as child. His mother Caroline died following a car crash in 2022.

Asked how his mother would have felt, Atkinson replied: "Extremely proud. She would have loved to have been here.

“It was a bit emotional at times, but it was a very special day. I just tried to focus on my batting and not get too ahead of myself. Thankfully I got there in the end.”