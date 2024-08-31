PAK vs BAN: Ramiz Raja suggests Babar Azam to stay away from social media

Ramiz Raja reacts over criticism against Babar Azam amid Test series against Bangladesh. -AFP

Former captain Ramiz Raja suggested top Pakistan batter Babar Azam to stay away from social media following his poor performance in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Babar could not recover from his shaky start, scoring no run in the first innings and only 22 in the second. The Green Shirts faced a major setback, losing by 10 wickets.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz Speaks, the former PCB said that every defeat the team faces brings heavy criticism for the top-order batter.

“It seems the entire nation does not have a problem with anything except the form of Babar Azam. Unfortunately, what happens is when you lose a match and you have not scored runs and if you are Babar Azam, then you become a headline - How did we lose? What did he do? What was his contribution? And then this is the era of social media. Anybody can criticise and ridicule anyone, this should be discouraged as much as possible,” Raja said.

Continuing with his conversation, the 62-year-old highlighted the declining performance of Pakistan in international cricket.

“Cricket is in our blood but don't know for how long if we continue to lose matches like this in Test cricket. Fan following increases with wins and fans identify themselves with success stories. Babar Azam has had a famous success story. There is no doubt that he has been a big player in all three formats,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old’s performance in the recent fixtures and tournaments has been a concern. He scored just 275 runs at an average of 21.15 in his last seven matches.

Additionally, the Green Shirts’ game against the Tigers in the Test series has bagged a lot of criticism for the captain of the national cricket team on social media platforms.