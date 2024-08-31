Ahmed Shehzad boycotts upcoming Champions Cup over PCB 'false promises'

Ahmed Shehzad. - AFP

Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad has withdrawn his name from the newly-introduced Champions Cup by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Earlier this month, the PCB unveiled the 'Champions Events', a series of three new domestic competitions aimed at "bridging the gap between domestic and international cricket" in Pakistan.

The events are set to feature first-class, 50-over, and T20 formats, with the Champions Cup being one of the marquee tournaments.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he accused the PCB of "favouritism, false promises, and injustice" towards domestic players.

"With a heavy heart, I've decided not to play in the Domestic Cricket Champions Cup. The PCB's favouritism, false promises, and injustice towards domestic players are unacceptable," Shehzad posted on X.

He slammed the board for allegedly wasting resources on mentors while neglecting the genuine needs of domestic players.

"In a time when Pakistan is struggling with inflation, poverty, and massive electricity bills, the PCB is wasting 5 million Rs on mentors for doing nothing and rewarding failed players in the current team who brought Pakistan cricket to an All-time Low. It's even more disrespectful that the PCB claims they don't have 'instruments for surgery' which is a huge disrespect for domestic players. As a Pakistani and true cricket lover, I cannot support a system that has no value for merit. I refuse to be a part of this failed setup," he said.

It must be noted that Shehzad retired from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after failing to secure a team last season. He attributed his exclusion to what he described as a "deliberate effort" by all the franchises to keep him out of the competition. He has not participated in the league since 2020.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced the appointment of five distinguished mentors for the competition: Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, and Waqar Younis. These mentors, who have been contracted for three years following a rigorous recruitment process, will guide the teams in the upcoming domestic season.

The Champions One-Day Cup, a key event in the PCB Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25, is set to take place at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from 12th to 29th September 2024. The tournament will feature five teams—Dolphins, Lions, Panthers, Stallions, and Wolves.