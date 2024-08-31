PAK vs BAN: Mehidy takes five to bowl out Pakistan for 274

Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates the wicket with his teammates. - PCB

Bangladesh bowlers dominated proceedings against Pakistan on day two of the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as the hosts were dismissed for 274.



Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred as he took five wickets while pacer Taskin Ahmed took three.

Bangladesh openers, Shadman Islam (6*) and Zakir Hasan (0*), survived two overs at the end of day's play, scoring 10 runs. They are trailing by 264 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan were put on the back foot after Taskin clean bowled Abdullah Shafique for 0 in the first over of the game.

The host recovered as skipper Shan Masood partnered with Saim Ayub, playing out the first session with dominance. Masood was the aggressor while Ayub held his end.

But Bangladesh managed to dismiss both after Lunch as they crossed respective fifties, Masood was trapped by Mehidy on 57 while Ayub got stumped at 58.

Saud Shakeel joined Babar Azam but he couldn't stay for long as he tried to play a square cut and got cramped for space, finding the thick inside edge which crashed onto the stumps.

At the stroke of tea, veteran Shakib Al Hasan had the better of Babar as he trapped him in front for an LBW wicket. He made 31 off 77 balls.

Babar has now gone 15 innings without scoring a fifty in Test cricket.

Bangladesh kept on taking wickets in regular intervals in the last session. Nahid Rana surprised Mohammad Rizwan with back of a length ball which had extra bounce and had enough to take an edge. Rizwan managed 29 only.

Miraz got the better of Khurram Shehzad (12) and Mohammad Ali (2), putting pressure on Salman Ali Agha.

Salman played his shots from the other end, reaching to his seventh Test fifty but was dismissed soon after crossing the milestone. He made 54 off 95 balls.

The innings concluded with Abrar Ahmed getting stumped after he scored nine runs.

Remember, the first day of the game was abandoned on Friday due to rain.



Playing XIs

Bangladesh XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad.