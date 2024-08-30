Ahmed Shehzad criticises Shaheen Afridi's exclusion from second Test against Bangladesh

Ahmed Shehzad (L) and Shaheen Afridi. -AFP

Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of excluding Shaheen Shah Afridi from the squad of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

"You lost to Zimbabwe; you lost to Ireland; you lost to the USA; you lost to India; now you lost to Bangladesh. Is Shaheen Afridi only responsible for all of this?” Shehzad asked in a video posted on his 'X' handle.

The 32-year-old argued that the left-arm fast bowler is not the only reason for Green Shirts defeat against the Tigers in the first Test.

He added that there are more things to fix in addressing the team's issues.

"Yes, his performances are low, his attitude is problematic, you dropped him, that’s a good thing. But what about the rest of the people involved in all of this? What about the rest of the performances?” he questioned.

Continuing with his conversation, the right-handed batter highlighted the poor performances by players, including Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, and Saim Ayub: "those people who are involved in all of this, whose performances are low, they will also have to be held accountable,” he said.

The opening batter added a period to his crticism on his X handle, formerly known as Twitter, by requesting the decision-making bodies to fix this issue rather than just blaming a single player.

“Because no one is greater than cricket and the country. The country is above everything else. No matter how many people run PR, no matter how many people hide behind personal milestones, no matter how many people buy boards, no matter how much money someone invests, we know everything. And those who are handling the helm of affairs in PCB, they also know everything. So, now the time has come that not just one person, if you really want to go in the right direction, then you will have to bring all of them to the gutter. This won’t work," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Bangladesh second Test scheduled earlier today has been delayed due to weather conditions and wet field.