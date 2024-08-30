Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of US Open second round

Carlos Alcaraz faced defeat at the US Open on Thursday against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp. -Reuters

The Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz faced defeat at the US Open on Thursday against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round.

The former champion has been dumped out of the US Open as he was thumped 6-1 7-5 6-4 by his opponent.

Following Rod Laver and Rafael Nadal, Alcaraz was bidding to become the third man to win the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open in the same year.

The Spaniard struggled from the very beginning of the match against the 74th best player in the world. This was the biggest victory of his career as he defeated the Grand Slam winner.

Meanwhile, it was the Paris Olympics silver medallist's earliest exit at a Grand Slam since Wimbledon in 2021.

"I don't know what to say right now. First of all, I think he played great," Alcaraz said.

"He didn't make a lot of mistakes that I thought he was going to do so I was confused a little bit. I didn't know how to manage that."

The 28-year old ended up victorious in first set, as he played strong defense from the back of the court and broke his opponent’s serve in the sixth game.

After briefly leaving the court before the third set, Alcaraz found himself in deeper trouble after a wayward forehand handed Van de Zandschulp a break.

He hit back immediately and found his smile again, but world number 74 Van de Zandschulp got his nose in front and completed a stunning upset on serve.

"I didn't feel well hitting the ball," Alcaraz added. "I think I made a lot of mistakes and when I wanted to come back ... it was too late."