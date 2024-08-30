Muchova reaches US Open third round after defeating former champion Osaka

Karolina Muchova defeated Naomi Osaka in US Open second round. -AFP

Czech professional tennis player Karolina Muchová defeated the two-time US Open champion, Naomi Osaka with a 6-3-7-6(5) second round victory on Friday.

The 28-year-old was sidelined fo 10 months due to a wrist injury. However, she made a comeback with setting a spot in the third round against Anastasia Potapova from Russia.

Four-times major winner Osaka of Japan, on the other hand, didn’t show up at the last year’s tournament as she was on a maternity break.

She played really well in the opening rounds, defeating Jelena Ostapenko but couldn’t fought against Muchova yesterday.

In this regard, Muchova made some comments on the Japanese player before the face-off.

"I know she's amazing player and that I have to bring the A-game to have a chance," said Muchova, who returned to the tour in June. "I was just trying to be really focused on myself."

At the beginning of the match, the two big servers were deadlocked in the match. However, the WTA Tour title winner at the 2019 Korea Open gained an advantage when Osaka, 26, hit a backhand error in the seventh game.

The first Asian player to hold the top ranking in singles lost her serve again in the ninth game.

Despite losing the seventh game, the four-time Grand Slams single champion managed to save three break points in the second set of the ninth game.

Additionally, Osaka broke Muchova with a powerful forehand into the corner in the ninth game of the second set and had the momentum as she went up 40-0 in the 10th, bringing the crowd to its feet.

Meanwhile, her forehand began to malfunction, the former world number one throwing her racquet in disgust as she sent one long on the second break point.

The right (two-handed backhand will be playing the third round of US Open against Anastasia Potapova on Saturday.