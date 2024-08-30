Cristiano Ronaldo receives award for record-breaking achievements in Champions League

Ronaldo receiving award. -Instagram/cristiano

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo received the special award from UEFA for outstanding achievements in the Champions League in Monaco on Thursday.

The Portuguese player shared this memorable moment on his Instagram handle.

Ronaldo expressed gratitude in his speech after receiving the award.

"It's a pleasure to be here. Thank you for this amazing award. As you know, the Champions League is the highest in football. The records speak for themselves, but the league is at that level because of the players that play in the competition. I have nice memories coming to this gala, and football is managed by memories. So, thank you for this," Ronaldo said.





Ronaldo, 39, made history in Europe as he bagged 140 goals in 183 matches while playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus and also lifted the elusive title five times, which is the second most by any player.

The 39-year-old lifted the title four times with Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018) and once with Man Utd (2008). He is also the only player to score in three different finals (2008 against Chelsea, 2014 against Atletico Madrid and 2017 against Juventus).

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement.

Additionally, Ronaldo finished as the Champions League top-scorer in seven different seasons. He also holds the record for most goals in a single season when he netted 17 goals during Madrid’s historic Champions League win in the 2013/14 season.

The most-followed celebrity highlighted his achievements while continuing with the conversation in the award ceremony.

He added, "The first win with Manchester United was very special. Winning four times with Real Madrid was also incredible. In 2018, in Lisbon, I felt the pressure of being the most expensive player in the world and needing to win the Champions League. But I think goals and trophies are like ketchup; once they start coming, they keep coming."