Bournemouth sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa on loan

Bournemouth have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on a season-long loan deal.

Kepa, 29, is the world's most expensive goalkeeper after moving to the Blues in 2018 from his boyhood club Athletic Bilbao for £71m.

This week the Spain international extended his contract at Chelsea, which had been due to expire at the end of the 2025 season, by a year.

"I know Andoni Iraola well, so of course that was a big reason for coming here, he spoke very well about everything here," Kepa, who played with Bournemouth boss Iraola at Bilbao, told the club's Youtube channel, external.

"I am so ready to be here and play in front of our fans.

"Hopefully we can win something and it could be a great year."

He spent last season on loan at Real Madrid, where he made 20 appearances as a replacement for the injured Thibaut Courtois, winning La Liga and the Champions League.

By signing a new deal at Chelsea, the Blues avoid the prospect of losing Kepa on a free transfer at the end of his loan spell with the Cherries.

"We are delighted to bring a player of Kepa's calibre to AFC Bournemouth," said Cherries chief executive Neill Blake.

"We were aware of his availability and were keen to take the opportunity to bring him to the club on loan.

"We believe he will be an exciting addition to our talented goalkeeping department."

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti had been interested in re-signing the Spaniard but it was dependent on Andriy Lunin leaving the club.

That left Kepa training, along with 14 other players, away from manager Enzo Maresca's first-team squad.

Kepa also rejected a permanent move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad in July.