Hockey players react to PHF secretary’s allegations of seeking asylum

Rana Mujahid alleged that three players and physio had applied for political asylum in Europe. - Murtaza Yaqoob/Instagram

KARACHI: Pakistan men's hockey players have reacted after Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Rana Mujahid alleged that three players Murtaza Yaqoob, Ehtesham Aslam, forward Abdul Rahman Junior, and the team's physio Dr Waqas — had applied for political asylum in Europe, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

Sources close to the players quoted them as saying that they neither sought nor applied for political asylum. They went to Europe to play five matches after participating in the Nations Cup, and the club later offered them further contracts and promised to provide them with temporary residence cards.

Regarding the situation of the three players going abroad, the federation has decided to cancel their passports.

The stance of sources close to the players regarding the issue of three Pakistan hockey players allegedly seeking political asylum in Europe has come to light.

The sources also mentioned that the players are not engaged in any other employment in Europe but are solely playing hockey. They added that if the players intended to slip away abroad, they could have done so earlier.

The players played for Pakistan without receiving any daily allowances, which have yet to be paid. They went to Europe for a better future and had informed the federation about their unavailability for the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.

On Thursay, Mujahid said they had informed the federation of their unavailability for the Asian Champions Trophy, they did not mention that they were heading to Europe to play matches or leagues.

He added that they are being subjected to a lifetime ban and steps will be taken to cancel their passports through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.