Younis Khan urges Jay Shah to make sure India's participation in Champions Trophy

Younis Khan (L) urges Jay Shah to ensure India's participation in 2025 Champions Trophy. -AFP

Former captain Younis Khan urged the newly-appointed International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah to facilitate India's participation in the forthcoming Champions Trophy 2025, hosted by Pakistan.

"Jay Shah needs to show the sportsman spirit, as with the good initiatives of the ICC chief, India can come to Pakistan to play cricket. In the same way Pakistan can visit India," he said.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old expressed hope from the new chairman.

"The cricket should uplift with the appointment of Jay Shah as the ICC chief," Younis added.

Continuing with the conversation, the 2009 T20 World Cup winning captain highlighted that the players of Pakistan need to boost their morale.

These comments came after the Green Shirts bagged a historical defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test on Sunday.

In this regard, he further added that "Everyboday has seen whether the pitch was fast or slow. We clinched victories at that time when no international cricket was happening in the country."

On the contrary, the veteran player responded to the comments made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who lamented the lack of a sufficient player pool.

He ended his conversation after reacting to the comments by emphasising the talent available in Pakistan's domestic cricket.

"We have immense talent in our domestic circuit," he concluded.

Nevertheless, the arch-rivals India and Pakistan played their last bilateral series back in 2012-13. Ever since, both teams now only face each other in the ICC tournaments and Asia Cup.

With Jay Shah appointed as the Chairman of ICC, the fans are optimistic about India visiting Pakistan to play the most-awaited 2025 Champions Trophy.