Ben Stokes optimistic about recovery ahead of Pakistan Test tour

Ben Stokes is not part of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. - AFP

Ben Stokes has opened up on playing in England’s forthcoming tour to Pakistan in October as the Test captain is recovering from his hamstring injury.

Earlier this month, the 33-year-old got injured during a match in The Hundred.

In this regard, Stokes was left out from the ongoing three-match series against Sri Lanka.

Despite severe injury, the left-handed batter has resumed with light batting training in nets.

Speaking in an interview with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the all-rounder was hopeful about his recovery.

“I'm all good, just slowly progressing,” said Stokes. “Me batting is just scratching an itch. I’m just taking it easy, hitting some balls. It's still very early days in the rehab period.

“I want to get back as quick as I possibly can, so being around the medical team here with physio and doctors, I thought that was going to give myself the best chance of getting back sooner rather than later.”

Meanwhile, England’s stand-in captain Ollie Pope revealed that his fellow-player is set to make a comeback in the tours of Pakistan and New Zealand.

Pope further added that injuries are great chances for people to keep improving their game.

Additionally, Stokes reflected on watching his team winning recent Test victory against Sri Lanka and added that he wanted to be with his team in this moment.

He concluded his statement by saying that just viewing the cricket carries different emotion.

“I really like watching cricket so that makes it a bit easier. I was actually pretty relaxed and pretty chilled. I thought I might be a little bit frantic. I’m sure the coaches and the guys in the dressing room would say otherwise.

“When you don't have the emotion of being in the game, you do look at it from a different point of view,” Stokes concluded.