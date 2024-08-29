PAK vs BAN: Ravichandran Ashwin shocked over Pakistan's first Test defeat against Bangladesh

Ravichandran Ashwin shocked after Pakistan's unexpected defeat against Bangladesh. -AFP

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin reacted over Pakistan’s surprising defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

“The match was in sleep mode for the first three days. Suddenly, Pakistan surprised me when I was about to catch a flight. When I saw the highlights of the match, I understood one thing. The proper, tired collapse on a final day. I haven't seen that for a long time," Ashwin said.

The right-arm spinner was confused after the result and believed that the hosts are known for their strong first-innings, struggled on a pitch that he thought was very easy to play on.

Additionally, he described the pitch as “absolute road,” an ideal pitch for batters.

Ashwin added a period to his statement after highlighting events occurred in the second innings of the first Test.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan ended up their second innings after scoring 146 runs only, with Mohammad Rizwan showing some resistance.

The 37-year-old was short on words after witnessing Naseem Shah’s reckless shot and heading to the pavilion, scoring very few runs.

The Green Shirts are all vying to make an impactful comeback in the forthcoming second and final Test, scheduled on August 30 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.