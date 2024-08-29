Windies’ right-arm pacer Shannon Gabriel bids farewell to international cricket

Shannon Gabriel announces retirement from international cricket. -AFP

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has announced his retirement from international cricket, ending up his 12-year-long career.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram, expressing gratitude to the cricketing community and sharing moments of his journey.

"Firstly, I would like to express my gratitude to God for the numerous blessings and the opportunities my family and I have received during my time playing for the West Indies. Secondly, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Cricket West Indies administrators, coaches, and staff members. Words cannot adequately convey the appreciation I have for your hard work and support over the years. Last but not least, I am grateful to my teammates and all those who have stood by me and supported me along the way. You have made my journey to the top truly special.

In his heartfelt farewell, Gabriel highlighted the dedication he has given to his team by playing impactful international cricket for West Indies.

“Playing this beloved game at the highest level has brought me immense joy, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Today, I am announcing my retirement from International cricket."

The right-arm fast bowler shared that he will always remember his 13-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in June 2018. This is also marked as the fourth-best match figures by a Windies’ bowler.

Additionally, he also contributed in West Indies’ win against England at Headingley in 2017.

Despite achievement, the pacer faced a setback in 2019, when he was banned from playing four ODIs for making negative comments on England’s captain, Joe Root.

In his 12-year-long career, Gabriel bagged 202 wickets across 59 Tests, 25 ODIs, and 2 T20Is. The Windies’ player is famous for his pace and bounce.

He played his last match in July 2023 but remains active in domestic cricket.

Gabriel added a period to his announcement by discussing his plans for the future.

"Moving forward, my plan is to continue representing my country [Trinidad and Tobago], club, and franchise teams around the world with the same love and passion I have shown throughout my career," he concluded.