PAK vs BAN: Rawalpindi weather forecast ahead of second Test

Pakistan-Bangladesh second Test expected to be abandoned due to rain. -AFP/File

Following Pakistan’s defeat in the first Test series against Bangladesh, the hosts are vying to make an impactful comeback in the second Test, scheduled from August 30 till September 3 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

This ongoing series is part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship 2023-25.

This forthcoming match is very crucial for Pakistan as they cannot afford another defeat against the Tigers.

Meanwhile, the weather is expected to be cloudy and humid, with a chance of drenching thunderstorm.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature for the first day will be 27°C, however, it will feel like 30°C due to high humidity.

Additionally, winds will be felt from the northeast at 11 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 32 km/h. It might rain for around 25.4 mm, with 79% of humidity.

As mentioned before, the sky will be mostly cloudy due to which the visibility will be restricted to 4 km. There is an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Earlier in the first Test, Bangladesh broke record by ending up victorious for the first time in Test match against Pakistan, winning by 10 wickets and taking a lead.

Pakistan squad:

Shan Masood (C), Saud Shakeel (VC), Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abrar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK) and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh squad:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed