Jacob Oram returns to Black Caps as bowling coach

Jacob Oram appointed as New Zealand's bowling coach. -Reuters

Former all-rounder Jacob Oram has succeeded Shane Jurgensen as the bowling coach for the New Zealand men’s cricket team.

Oram will begin his role prior to the start of Black Caps’ two-Test series against Sri Lanka

The ex-player of New Zealand is very excited to contribute his skills for this role.

"I'm really excited to have the opportunity to be involved with the Blackcaps again," Oram said. "To be back involved with a team that means so much to me and has been a big part of my life is a real honour,” Oram said.

Earlier, the 46-year-old has worked with the Black Caps as bowling coach during last year’s Test tour of Bangladesh.

Additionally, he was the coach for the side in the T20I series against Australia and the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

In this regard, the right-arm medium fast bowler further added that the recent opportunities have given him a great insight about the team’s current standing and he’s excited to continue further in the forthcoming seasons.

Meanwhile, the all-rounder will be working with some new faces, including the pace duo Ben Sears and Will O’Rourke.

The long-limbed bowler, difficult for batters to face, made his coaching debut in 2014 with New Zealand A and later worked as the bowling coach for the New Zealand Women’s team in 2018.

Moreover, he acted as the head coach of Central Hinds last summer, leading the team to the Super Smash final.

Oram has also been an assistant coach in the Abu Dhabi T10 and bowling coach of MI Cape Town in the SA20.

Following his appointment as the bowling coach, the head coach Gary Stead made remarks about the former player.

"Jake's a great operator," said head coach Gary Stead said. "His career as a player and his experiences as a coach speak for themselves. He brings a deep understanding of the international game, but also experiences in franchise cricket which will be worthwhile in understanding the modern player and the changing landscape of the modern game."