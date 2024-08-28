Cristiano Ronaldo bags another YouTube record

Cristiano Ronaldo during one of his YouTube video. — UR/YouTube

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo opened his YouTube channel with the name “UR – Cristiano” on August 21 and it has been gathering subscribers since then.



In just one hour, the 39-year-old’s channel gained one million subscribers, becoming the fastest YouTube channel to garner immense reach in a short period.

Not just that, in just one week, the Portuguese’s channel has gathered 50 million subscribers, becoming the fastest YouTube channel to do so.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a wonderful during Al-Nassr’s league match on Tuesday night and is just a goal away from completing 900 career goals.

As the 39-year-old is edging closer to his retirement, the former Real Madrid player is thinking of his future which seems to lie away from football as he does not aim to become a manager.

"It's very difficult to think that I will be a manager one day. In my mind, I'm not considering to be the head coach of any football team. I don't even think about it. Probably I see my future doing things out of football," Cristiano Ronaldo told NOW in a recent interview.

With his YouTube channel, it seems that Ronaldo will be enjoying his time, once he has retired, by posting content on his channel as he aspires to connect more closely with his fans worldwide.

Ronaldo’s channel, “UR,” promises a rich mix of content, featuring discussions on his greatest passion, football, alongside topics such as family, wellness, nutrition, and business.

Viewers can also look forward to engaging in conversations with various guests, adding an extra layer of intrigue and excitement to the channel.

With a career decorated with 33 trophies, five UEFA Champions League titles, and a record number of goals and assists, Ronaldo's move to YouTube represents not just a new chapter in his career but a significant expansion of his digital presence.