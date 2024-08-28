Real Madrid will never have a goal problem, says Ancelotti ahead of Las Palmas clash

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti. — AFP

Carlo Ancelotti has stated that Real Madrid will never have a goal problem thanks to their star-studded front three of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes as the Whites prepare to face Las Palmas in their third La Liga match.

Madrid recorded a strong 3-0 win in their first home game of the season against Real Valladolid after drawing 1-1 in the season opener against Mallorca and they will look to continue the same form.

Ancelotti stated that Mbappe has started well with the club and with the presence of the likes of Vinicius and Rodrygo, the club will not have a goal problem.

“And for Rodrygo, Vinicius… we have a lot of resources. We’ve scored six goals and the team is still not at its best. That says a lot. We’ll never have a goal problem, you can see that,” Ancelotti said.

“And progressing. He’s working with humility and he’s doing well. His adaptation is going well. His last goal was on 14 August. It’s only been two weeks. It’s not a time to worry. Neither us, nor him. He’s eager to score.”

Ancelotti also discussed the midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni saying he does not ask the Frenchman to be liked Toni Kroos, who retired from football last season.

“He’s a very important player. I don’t ask him to be Kroos, just as I didn’t ask Kroos to be Tchouameni. The team has to get used to each other,” Ancelotti said.

“He [Eder Militao] is back to his best. Showing continuity, solidity and understanding with Rüdiger. His long pass is very precise and he’s going to help us a lot. The strikers we have are very quick, so he fits in.”

The Italian then revealed that he set a goal for midfielder Federico Valverde, who now wears Kroos’ iconic number eight.

“I’ve asked him for 30 goals. He’s improving, he’s progressing and he’s becoming more of a protagonist. He is a leader, as he should be. He gives a clean, serious and motivational atmosphere,” Ancelotti added.