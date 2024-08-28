Barcelona confirm ACL injury for prodigy Marc Bernal

Marc Bernal leaves the field after suffering an ACL tear. — Reuters

FC Barcelona’s prodigy Marc Bernal suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear during the team’s 2-1 away win against Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday, confirmed the club in a press release on Wednesday.



Bernal, 17, left the field with the support of the club’s physios in the final minutes of the match as the Catalan club came from a goal behind to complete three wins in a row.

Barcelona confirmed that the 17-year-old La Masia star will undergo surgery in the coming day and is expected to sit on the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

“Tests carried out on Wednesday have shown that the player Marc Bernal has a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and an associated injury to the lateral meniscus,” the statement said.

“In the coming days he will undergo a surgical procedure and when completed an update will be provided.”

Bernal, ever since making his La Liga debut against Valencia in the season opener, became an important player for head coach Hansi Flick as he also impressed the German during the preseason.

He was playing as a central midfielder in the absence of Frenkie de Jong and Gavi, who also suffered an ACL tear during the international break last season, and was expected to continue being a guaranteed starter at least until the return of the Dutchman.

With Ilkay Gundogan having left the club for Man City and De Jong and Gavi yet to return to training, Flick has got one more thing to worry about as Pedri too suffered a knock during last night’s match.

Flick was asked if the club would go after a signing should Bernal’s injury turn out to be a long-term one but the German refused, saying that the club is well covered in that position.

"This is very close to the match," he added when asked if Barça would turn to the market to cover a potential long-term injury for Bernal.

"Now we have to think about everything, but at the end of the day we have many players. We have one match more before the international break and then hopefully players coming back. We can cover the No.6 [position] no problem."