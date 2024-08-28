IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants appoint Zaheer Khan as mentor

Zaheer Khan (R) has been appointed as LSG's team mentor. — ESPN Cricinfo

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) confirmed the appointment of former pacer Zaheer Khan as the team mentor ahead of the next edition.



The two parties were in negotiation for the mentor role for a long time and now Zaheer, who won the 2011 ODI World Cup, will work with head coach Justin Langer and with the likes of Lance Klusener, Adam Voges and Jonty Rhodes who are included in the coaching team.

"Till some time ago I didn't know that he was no longer with Mumbai Indians. I approached him immediately. It is as simple as that," franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka said at the unveiling of the new mentor at the RPSG office in Kolkata on Wednesday. "He is strategically strong. He has got respect amongst the community without doubt. And his mind is clear."

After Gautam Gambhir, who was appointed as the Indian cricket team’s head coach, left the franchise for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), LSG spent a season without a mentor and could not make it to the playoffs for the first time since competing in the league.

"We didn't have a great performance. So, I mean, I'm not making bones about the fact that we 'almost' made it. You are either there or you are not there. So this is not good enough."

While Zaheer is confirmed as the team’s mentor for the next edition, the position of the bowling coach is vacant as Morne Morkel left the franchise to become Indi’s bowling coach.

It is yet to know whether Zaheer will be assuming the bowling coach position, but the former pacer will surely bring his expertise to assist the pacers at the club.

Zaheer served as Mumbai Indians’ Director of Cricket before becoming the Head of Global Development from 2018 to 2022.