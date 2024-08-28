Pakistan, South Africa women's team set to play three T20Is ahead of World Cup

Pakistan and South Africa Women's teams will be facing each other in three-day T20I matches in Multan ahead of T20 World Cup. -AFP

Pakistan and South Africa women's teams will be facing each other in three T20I matches in Multan ahead of T20 World Cup in October.

This will be counted as a practice games for both teams before the final showdown.

In this regard, the Proteas will be landing in Multan on September 13. All three fixtures are scheduled to be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium on September 16,18, and 20.

"Pakistan and South Africa women’s cricket teams will prepare for next month’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE by competing in a three-match series at the Multan Cricket Stadium," the PCB said in a press release.

"The South Africa team will arrive in Multan on 13 September, with matches scheduled for 16, 18, and 20 September. To ensure all three matches are broadcast live and give exposure to women’s cricket, the matches on 16 and 18 September will start at 7pm, while the match on 20 September will begin at 10am.

"After the series, South Africa will depart for the UAE on 21 September, while Pakistan will leave on 23 September. Pakistan is in Group A of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, along with Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while South Africa is grouped with Bangladesh, England, Scotland and the West Indies."

On the contrary, Group B includes South Africa, Bangladesh, England, Scotland, and the West Indies.

The squad announced for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will also participate in the three-match series against South Africa.

Squad

Fatima Sana (Captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gul Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (Wicketkeeper), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shams, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Ameen, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, and Tuba Hassan.

Najia Alvi (Wicketkeeper, Traveling Reserve), Rameen Shamim, and Um-e-Hani (both non-traveling reserves) will be part of the pre-series training camp and series in Multan, but only Najia will travel with the squad to the UAE.

Coaching stuff for T20I series, T20 World Cup

Hina Munawar (Manager), Muhammad Wasim (Head Coach), Junaid Khan (Assistant Coach/Bowling), Hanif Malik (Assistant Coach/Fielding), Abdul Rehman (Spin Bowling Coach), Imran Khalil (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Raza Kachloo (Media and Digital Manager), Rabia Sadiq (Physiotherapist), Waleed Ahmed (Analyst), and Nadia Arif (Masseur).

Match Schedule

September 16 – First T20 International, Multan Cricket Stadium

September 18 – Second T20 International, Multan Cricket Stadium

September 20 – Third T20 International, Multan Cricket Stadium